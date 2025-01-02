Don’t miss this ‘paw-some’ day out for your furry friend!
Be a part of this Canine Carnival, for fun games and a chance to adopt a new four-pawed buddy
Published 02.01.25, 11:22 AM
Canine Carnival at Rang Darbar Raajkutir
Image courtesy: @woofsandwagskolkata/Instagram
Did you have fun at your New Year’s party? Well,
what if we told you there’s an even bigger party — and it’s for your darling
pet. That’s right, a party for dogs is here in the form of the Canine Carnival
by Pet Talks and Woofiesta at Rang Darbar, Raajkutir, Swabhumi.
So, this weekend, treat your furry friend to a day
of fun in the sun, where they can woof freely without restrictions. From
agility games and activities to pet-friendly stalls and expert talk sessions on
nutrition, grooming and more — it’s all here! Also, are you planning to welcome
a furry friend into your life? Then you can adopt a four-pawed baby for free.
The event promotes the cause of “Adopt, Don’t Shop.”
So, grab your tickets now and enjoy a day packed
with fun, fluff, and woofs. Alexa, play Who Let the Dogs Out!
More Details:
What: Canine Carnival by
Pet Talks and Woofiesta
When: January 4 and 5
Where: Rang Darbar, Raajkutir, Swabhumi
Tickets: Click here
—Debrup Chaudhuri
