Don’t miss this ‘paw-some’ day out for your furry friend!

Be a part of this Canine Carnival, for fun games and a chance to adopt a new four-pawed buddy

Image courtesy: @woofsandwagskolkata/Instagram Canine Carnival at Rang Darbar Raajkutir

Did you have fun at your New Year’s party? Well, what if we told you there’s an even bigger party — and it’s for your darling pet. That’s right, a party for dogs is here in the form of the Canine Carnival by Pet Talks and Woofiesta at Rang Darbar, Raajkutir, Swabhumi.

So, this weekend, treat your furry friend to a day of fun in the sun, where they can woof freely without restrictions. From agility games and activities to pet-friendly stalls and expert talk sessions on nutrition, grooming and more — it’s all here! Also, are you planning to welcome a furry friend into your life? Then you can adopt a four-pawed baby for free. The event promotes the cause of “Adopt, Don’t Shop.”

So, grab your tickets now and enjoy a day packed with fun, fluff, and woofs. Alexa, play Who Let the Dogs Out!

More Details:

What: Canine Carnival by Pet Talks and Woofiesta

When: January 4 and 5

Where: Rang Darbar, Raajkutir, Swabhumi

Tickets: Click here

—Debrup Chaudhuri