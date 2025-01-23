Suta Bombay’s Suta Bazaar is coming to Kolkata!
Get your hands on saris, lehengas and more at this lifestyle exhibition
Published 23.01.25, 11:38 AM
Suta Bazaar in Kolkata
Image courtesy: @suta_bombay/Instagram
Need to shop for
Saraswati Puja or Valentine’s Day? The Suta sisters are coming to Kolkata with
Suta Bazaar for a lifestyle exhibition with Suta’s latest collection of saris, lehengas
and more. Get your trendy yellow or that dreamy pink sari perfect for a date
night. The wedding season is still on and if you have an upcoming wedding to
attend, then you might want to go with a comfortable and gorgeous Suta lehenga.
Drop in at Studio Mahira, pick your favourites and get ready to shop till you
drop!
Dates: January 30 to February 2
Address: AE 477, Salt Lake City, Sector 1, Kolkata: 700064
— Jaismita Alexander
