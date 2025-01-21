attend

Get some sustainable retail therapy at ‘A day in the Spice Bageecha’

Shop and eat from stalls featuring healthy, natural, handmade, recycled and upcycled items

Image courtesy: @earthdaynetworkindia/Instagram Earth Day Network-India's A day in the Spice Bageecha 8.0

From healthy and natural food to handmade, recycled and upcycled goods — indulge in mindful retail therapy at ‘A day in the Spice Bageecha 8.0’. The earth-friendly carnival organised by Earth Day Network-India, in association with Hulladek and supported by WICCI — West Bengal Fashion Council, will be hosted at Lata Bajoria’s herb garden next month.

Besides shopping, you can also get a glimpse of the work done by Hulladek by taking your e-waste and getting it recycled or upcycled at the event. There will also be a fashion show supported by the WICCI Fashion Council, showcasing natural textiles. The event will also feature a performance by renowned artiste Prajna Dutta.

The event is not just for the adults! There will be art workshops, tree houses and a petting zoo for the kids. So don’t miss some quality family time over the weekend at the thoughtful event. Join the Facebook event page to get all updates about the event.

Date: February 9, Sunday

Time: 10am - 6pm

Address: 76 Garden Reach, Kolkata- 700024

— Jaismita Alexander