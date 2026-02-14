attend

Turning pages, tracing memories: Storyteller Bookstore to hold a literary adda with authors

The event will be attended by writers Bhaswati Ghosh and Madhurima Vidyarthi, along with literature professor Nishi Pulugurtha

Literary enthusiasts planning to spend their Sunday afternoon immersed in an engaging discussion on books and life can look forward to a special session at the Storyteller Bookstore in Ballygunge, which is set to open its doors on February 15. The event will feature an intimate literary gathering with authors Bhaswati Ghosh and Madhurima Vidyarthi, along with literature professor Nishi Pulugurtha.

Titled ‘Memory, Meaning and Negotiations: Thoughts on Literary Expression’, the session promises to be a freewheeling and thought-provoking conversation steered by the speakers.

The discussion will delve into themes ranging from what inspires them to write and the influences that shape their work, to their preferred genres and the reasons they choose to lend their voices to stories that often remain unheard.

For further details of the event, check out the link.

Date: February 15

Venue: Storyteller Bookstore, Ballygunge Circular Road

Time: 11am

— My Kolkata Web Desk