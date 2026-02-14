Turning pages, tracing memories: Storyteller Bookstore to hold a literary adda with authors
The event will be attended by writers Bhaswati Ghosh and Madhurima Vidyarthi, along with literature professor Nishi Pulugurtha
Published 14.02.26, 05:24 PM
Literary enthusiasts planning
to spend their Sunday afternoon immersed in an engaging discussion on books and
life can look forward to a special session at the Storyteller Bookstore in
Ballygunge, which is set to open its doors on February 15. The event will
feature an intimate literary gathering with authors Bhaswati Ghosh and
Madhurima Vidyarthi, along with literature professor Nishi Pulugurtha.
Titled ‘Memory, Meaning and Negotiations: Thoughts on Literary
Expression’, the session promises to be a freewheeling and thought-provoking
conversation steered by the speakers.
The discussion will delve into themes ranging from what inspires
them to write and the influences that shape their work, to their preferred
genres and the reasons they choose to lend their voices to stories that often
remain unheard.
For further details of the event, check out the link.
Date: February 15
Venue: Storyteller Bookstore, Ballygunge
Circular Road
Time: 11am
— My Kolkata Web Desk
