Ministry of Kebabs unveils fire-led menu celebrating India’s kebab heritage

A refreshed culinary experience brings tableside theatre, regional flavours and slow-cooked classics to New Town’s favourite kebab destination

Ministry of Kebabs at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences has launched a reimagined menu that places fire, flavour and craftsmanship at its core.

MOK returns this season with a renewed focus on regional techniques and tableside drama, inviting diners to experience India’s kebab traditions through a modern lens. The spread begins with indulgent vegetarian specials like Shahi Palak Chilgoza Tikki and Guntur Mirchi Tandoori Paneer before moving into robust signatures such as Dhaniya aur Pudina ke Seekh and Kundapuri Byadgi Prawns. Mains continue the heritage-driven journey with Subah e Awadh Nihari, Dal MOK and Kolkata Style Chicken Biryani offering slow cooked comfort.

With its interactive kebab trolley and emphasis on fire-kissed flavours, MOK reinforces its place as one of the city’s most distinctive destinations for Indian dining.

More Details

What: New menu at The Ministry of Kebabs

Where: Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, Newtown

When: 7pm to 11.30pm

Price for two: Rs 1,699 veg, Rs 1,899 non veg exclusive of tax

For Reservations: +918584077001

—My Kolkata Web Desk