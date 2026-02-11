attend

A Bridgerton-themed ball in Kolkata on February 15

Organised by community centre After College, the ball will welcome both singles and couples for an immersive evening inspired by the Regency-era show and the world of high society, courtship and grand soirees

A Bridgerton-themed ball is set to take place at The Courtyard Project in Kolkata on Sunday, February 15, just days before Part II of the Netflix show’s latest season premieres.

Organised by community centre After College, the ball will welcome both singles and couples for an evening inspired by the Regency-era show and the world of high society, courtship and grand soirees.

The dress code is gowns and dresses for ladies, and suits, shirts or tuxedos for the gents.

The first part of the latest season of the Shondaland show, starring Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Ruth Gemmell and Claudia Jessie, premiered on Netflix on January 29.

Venue: The Courtyard Project, New Alipore

Date: February 15

Time: 5pm to 8pm

Register here

— My Kolkata Web Desk