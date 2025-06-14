attend

Starmark’s Pen Festival returns with an exquisite collection from top brands

From limited editions to traditional favourites, pen lovers have a festival to write home about

Image courtesy: Starmark

Starmark’s Pen Festival 2.0 is back and is on till June 22, a 10-day celebration of writing instruments. Over 50 top global brands including Sailor, Waterman, Sheaffer, Lamy, Parker, and Faber-Castell are on display, catering to every writer's taste. From budget-friendly pens starting at just ₹10 to luxurious models like the Nobila at Rs 78,000, or a Waterman priced at Rs 1.2 lakh, and a showstopping Sailor pen at Rs 2.25 lakh, there’s something for all. Visitors can also enjoy handwriting and signature contests, workshops, and more. Pen lovers head over for the love of writing and stay for the exquisite pens on offer.

What: Pen Festival 2.0

Where: Starmark, South City Mall

When: On till June 22

—My Kolkata Web Desk