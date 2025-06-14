Starmark’s Pen Festival returns with an exquisite collection from top brands
From limited editions to traditional favourites, pen lovers have a festival to write home about
Published 14.06.25, 01:27 PM
Starmark’s Pen Festival 2.0 is back and is on till June 22,
a 10-day celebration of writing instruments. Over 50 top global brands
including Sailor, Waterman, Sheaffer, Lamy, Parker, and Faber-Castell are on
display, catering to every writer's taste. From budget-friendly pens starting
at just ₹10 to luxurious models like the Nobila at Rs 78,000, or a Waterman
priced at Rs 1.2 lakh, and a showstopping Sailor pen at Rs 2.25 lakh, there’s
something for all. Visitors can also enjoy handwriting and signature contests,
workshops, and more. Pen lovers head over for the love of writing and stay for
the exquisite pens on offer.
What: Pen Festival 2.0
Where: Starmark, South City Mall
When: On till June 22
—My Kolkata Web Desk
