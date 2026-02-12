attend

Head to Spring Fling fashion exhibition at ITC Royal Bengal for a wardrobe upgrade

Organised by The Style Grove, the exhibition offers outfits and home decor from over 50 luxury brands

Image courtesy: Instagram/ @thestylegrove Spring Fling in Kolkata

ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata is set to host fashion and lifestyle exhibition Spring Fling on February 28, with over 50 luxury brands offering timeless, elegant items perfect for the season.

Organised by The Style Grove, the event focuses on bringing in spring-summer trends, where shoppers can grab chic and sustainable branded outfits, room decor items, and accessories, priced just under Rs 30,000.

If your closet still brims with those same, monotonous garments you are tired of, this exhibition is a must-visit for you.

Think of stylish co-ord sets, comfy shirts and tops for daily office wear. Do not miss out on their exquisite ethnic collections.

Shoppers can also check out a wide range of elegant baubles, ranging from sculpted necklaces and quirky earrings to charming bracelets.

If you want to give your room corners an eco-friendly yet effortlessly intricate look, visit stalls showcasing crafted room decor curated for gifting purpose.

For more details, check out this link.

Date: February 28

Venue: ITC Royal Bengal, Eastern Court

Time: 10.30am to 7.30pm