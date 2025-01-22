attend

Indulge in art, fashion and food this weekend at Mrs. Wilson’s Cafe

Image courtesy: @mrswilsonscafe/Instagram Art 68 Winter Market at Mrs. Wilson’s Cafe

Are you an art connoisseur or love shopping from homegrown brands? Then it’s time to go vocal for local and drop by Mrs. Wilson’s Cafe this weekend. The Jodhpur Park cafe is hosting an art and lifestyle pop-up which will bring together more than 16 artists and homegrown brands. The Art 68 Winter Market will showcase handicrafts, clothing, handmade fashion accessories and food over two days. Artists and brands like Sim.P, Purple Haze Apparels, Metaphors of Earth and more will be present at the pop-up.

Date: Saturday- Sunday, January 25-26

Time: 1pm - 9pm

Address: 174, Jodhpur Park, Mrs. Wilson’s Cafe, Kolkata-700068

— Jaismita Alexander

