Shuvaprasanna reflects on Charlie Chaplin’s timelessness appeal through his art at KCC

The solo exhibition at Kolkata Centre for Creativity revisits Chaplin as a symbol of empathy, resistance and the everyday human spirit

Kolkata Centre for Creativity is hosting A Genius & the Common Man, a solo exhibition by Shuvaprasanna that revisits Charlie Chaplin beyond nostalgia. The exhibition looks at Chaplin not simply as a film legend, but as a figure shaped by vulnerability, irony and resistance.

The show features a series of liquid acrylic works on canvas, where Chaplin appears through small, expressive gestures: a tilted hat, a hesitant step, an expression suspended between humour and sadness. These intimate moments allow viewers to focus on the emotional language that connected Chaplin to everyday lives across cultures.

The fluid medium lends the works movement and playfulness, subtly echoing Chaplin’s physical comedy while grounding it in a contemporary visual idiom. Drawing from his long engagement with social themes, Shuvaprasanna uses Chaplin as a lens to reflect on dignity, marginalisation and resilience.

Event Details

When: January 2 to January 22, 2026

Time: 11am to 7pm

Address: Dipak Road, Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, Anandapur, Adarsha Nagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700107

— My Kolkata Web Desk