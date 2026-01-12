Shuvaprasanna reflects on Charlie Chaplin’s timelessness appeal through his art at KCC
The solo exhibition at Kolkata Centre for Creativity revisits Chaplin as a symbol of empathy, resistance and the everyday human spirit
Published 12.01.26, 02:47 PM
Kolkata
Centre for Creativity is hosting A Genius & the Common Man, a solo
exhibition by Shuvaprasanna that revisits Charlie Chaplin beyond nostalgia. The
exhibition looks at Chaplin not simply as a film legend, but as a figure shaped
by vulnerability, irony and resistance.
The show
features a series of liquid acrylic works on canvas, where Chaplin appears
through small, expressive gestures: a tilted hat, a hesitant step, an
expression suspended between humour and sadness. These intimate moments allow
viewers to focus on the emotional language that connected Chaplin to everyday
lives across cultures.
The
fluid medium lends the works movement and playfulness, subtly echoing Chaplin’s
physical comedy while grounding it in a contemporary visual idiom. Drawing from
his long engagement with social themes, Shuvaprasanna uses Chaplin as a lens to
reflect on dignity, marginalisation and resilience.
Event
Details
When: January 2 to January 22,
2026
Time: 11am to 7pm
Address: Dipak Road, Eastern
Metropolitan Bypass, Anandapur, Adarsha Nagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700107
— My Kolkata Web Desk
