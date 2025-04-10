Poila Parbon — Poila Kintu Ekla Noy back with second edition
The four-day event at the Boi Mela grounds will have several fun-filled engagements and attractions
Published 10.04.25, 05:09 PM
Image courtesy: @poilaparbon/Instagram
This Poila Baisakh, celebrate
the rich culture of Bengal with ‘Fortune Edile Oils and Foods presents Poila
Parbon – Poila Kintu Ekla Noy’, an initiative by Mindshaft Media Pvt Ltd. My Kolkata is the digital media partner. There will be several fun-filled
engagements and attractions for young and old. The four-day event will host
competitions like group dance, fashion, band hunt, Bangla rap, group
instrumental, cooking contests, live art and cosplay on an a Bengali theme.
Groove to live music as popular bands and artistes like Fossils, Chandrabindoo,
Cactus, Iman Chakraborty and Fakira set the stage on fire every evening. The
event will also felicitate Bengali content creators. Shop and have fun at
different zones in the venue. Enjoy some lip-smacking food and shop for Bengal
handicrafts. Immerse yourself in fun and games at the open mic zone and games
zone. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate true bangaliana!
Date: April 12 to 15
Time: 1pm to 10pm
Venue: Boi Mela Prangon at Salt Lake Karunamoyee ground
— My Kolkata Web Desk
