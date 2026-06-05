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Satyaki Banerjee brings together mysticism and folklore through original sound

KCC Offstage brings episode two of their ongoing season three of artists and performers

The Kolkata Centre for Creativity’s ‘KCC Offstage Season Three’ continues with Episode Two, presenting ‘Eishob Kichutei Ajikar Noy Jyano’ by Satyaki Banerjee.

Satyaki’s work draws from philosophy, poetry, and everyday life. Through original compositions and reworked forms, he aims to create a sound that feels intimate and direct. His music carries the influence of the many spaces he has engaged with over time, from informal gatherings to larger performance settings.

This performance invites the audience into a quiet and reflective listening experience where music holds memory, thought and feeling together. The evening will bring together sounds shaped by mysticism, urban folk and lived experience.

Satyaki Banerjee is a Kolkata-based musician working within mystical and urban folk traditions. He is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and arranger whose work brings together philosophical ideas, political thought, and poetic expression.

He studied history at Jadavpur University and later chose to move away from an academic path to focus on music. His practice today spans live performance, theatre, film, and independent projects, engaging with audiences across different spaces while maintaining a clear and personal voice.

Date: June 6

Time: 6.30pm onwards

Venue: KCC Amphitheatre