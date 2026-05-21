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Kazi Nazrul Islam exhibition to showcase rare records, photographs, memorabilia

Chhayanat Kolkata’s exhibition marks the poet’s 127th birth anniversary with collections from India and Bangladesh

‘Amare Debo Na Bhulite’, a week-long exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of Kazi Nazrul Islam, will open in Kolkata on May 23 to mark the poet’s 127th birth anniversary. Organised by Chhayanat Kolkata and curated by Somerita Mallik, the exhibition will be held at the Sunayani Art Gallery and Chittaprasad Gallery at the Jogen Chowdhury Centre for Arts on Anwar Shah Road.

The showcase brings together rare collections from India and Bangladesh, including gramophone records featuring Nazrul’s own voice, rare photographs, film booklets, first-edition books, commemorative stamps and coins, and archival newspapers reporting the poet’s death in 1976.

Visitors will also get to see artworks inspired by Nazrul, including portraits, slate-stone creations, alpana art and live paintings by artists from Aarshi Kolkata. Coffee artist Partha Mukherjee will create a live portrait of the poet using coffee during the exhibition.

The exhibition opens at 5.30pm on May 23 and will continue till May 30, remaining open daily from 2pm to 8pm.

— My Kolkata Web Desk