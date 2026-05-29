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BTS Borahae Bash returns to Kolkata with Arirang celebrations, concert screening and fan festivities

Hosted by BTS Bengal Army, the event is set to bring ARMYs together for merch, performances, a Swim-themed flashmob and a big-screen concert experience of BTS

Image courtesy: Instagram/ @BTSBengalArmy

Bengal ARMYs, get ready — the BTS Borahae Bash is returning to town, and it’s bringing something special this time. If you missed the Arirang World Tour concert screening in theatres earlier, here’s your chance to finally experience it on the big screen with fellow fans.

The Kolkata-based fan community, BTS Bengal Army, is bringing back one of the most anticipated fan gatherings of the year — and this time, the energy promises to be on another level.

Fans will come together to celebrate their favourite band, BTS, and dive into the excitement surrounding their comeback album Arirang, turning the event into a full-blown purple fest of music, memories and shared fandom moments.

From artsy merchandise stalls and delicious snack parlours to a dedicated photobooth, a flashmob celebrating the band’s chartbuster track Swim, a free goodie bag for every attendee and a screening of their latest concert — the event is expected to celebrate everything K.

With only a few seats left, here’s your chance to grab the opportunity — register here.

Date: 21 June

Time: 9.30am - 2.30pm

Venue: Gyan Mancha (Near Rabindra Sadan Metro Station)

Entry Fee: Rs 399 (with a special BTS goodie bag!)

— My Kolkata Web Desk