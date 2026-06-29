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‘Sufi Ke Sultan’ brothers Salman-Zaman to perform in Kolkata

The brothers will bring their signature fusion of Sufi Rock and contemporary Qawwali to Kolkata on July 1

Brother duo Salman Khan Niazi and Zaman Khan, known as ‘Sufi Ke Sultan’, will bring their signature fusion of Sufi Rock and contemporary Qawwali to Kolkata on July 1, 2026.

The brothers will take centre stage at LMNQ, Park Street, on Wednesday night to perform their best Sufi Rock numbers.

Hailing from the celebrated Rampur Sahaswan Gharana of Uttar Pradesh, Salman-Zaman blend the discipline of Indian classical music with the raw energy of New Age Sufi Rock and contemporary Qawwali.

They are also the creative force behind hit independent tracks like Jhoom Jhoom, Dil Banjara, and Le Chalo.

Groove through the night as the event goes on till 2am. So if you are looking for a fun time with your friends and family midweek, this is one event you might want to attend.

For reservations, DM or call: 9903040506 | 033 40046666

Address: 24 Park Street, Celica Park Level 12, Kolkata 700016

— My Kolkata Web Desk