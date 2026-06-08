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Art exhibition to revisit the legacy of G. C. Chakravarty

A new exhibition at Birla Academy of Art and Culture revisits the life and work of a pioneering yet overlooked figure of Bengal Modernism

Stranger Forms: The Forgotten Art of G. C. Chakravarty, an exhibition featuring works of artist Gopesh Chakravarty (1905–1993), will open on June 16 at the Birla Academy of Art and Culture in Kolkata.

Presented by Dwija Gallery, a cultural space based in Bengaluru, the exhibition offers an opportunity to revisit Chakravarty's contribution to Bengal Modernism and twentieth-century Indian art.

Bringing together a significant body of work by the artist, the exhibition seeks to reintroduce audiences to a figure whose artistic legacy has often remained overlooked despite his influence on the evolution of modern Indian art.

Mit Vyas of Dwija Gallery will be present at the opening.





Date: June 16 (Tuesday)

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Venue: Birla Academy of Art and Culture, Southern Avenue, Lake Terrace, Ballygunge

- My Kolkata Web Desk