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From Kabul to Kolkata: A feast of flavours at The Lalit Great Eastern

A new food festival at Alfresco traces a historic culinary route through Afghanistan, Lahore, Delhi and Bengal

A new food festival at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata is exploring how culinary traditions travelled across regions long before modern borders existed. Titled Kabul to Kolkata, the festival traces a route through Afghanistan, the North-West Frontier, Lahore and Delhi before arriving in Bengal, highlighting dishes shaped by centuries of migration, trade and cultural exchange.

The menu brings together recipes associated with different points along this culinary journey. Among the offerings are Bolani from Afghanistan, Nihari-e-Lahore and Lahori Murgh Chargha from Punjab, Jama Masjid-style Tandoori Murgh and Shahi Dilliwala Butter Chicken from Delhi, alongside Kolkata favourites such as Metiabruz Gosht Biryani and Royal Murgh Rezala.

Being hosted at Alfresco, the hotel's open-air dining space, the festival brings together flavours commonly associated with Afghan cooking, the North-West Frontier, Mughlai cuisine and the royal kitchens of Bengal. The event is currently underway and will continue as part of the restaurant's ongoing dining programme.

Venue: Alfresco, The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata

Date: Till June 30

Time: 12 noon to 10pm

Reservations: +91 81006 64935 / +91 91633 29108 / +91 90070 12878

— My Kolkata Web Desk