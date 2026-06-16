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Aminia puts mangoes on the menu this summer

The chain is serving Mango Rabri Lassi, Mango Firni and Mango Ice Cream as seasonal treats

Craving some mango desserts along with some Mughlai food? Kolkata’s restaurant chain Aminia is celebrating the mango season with a limited-edition menu featuring three mango-inspired traditional desserts and beverages.

The summer specials include a Mango Rabri Lassi, Mango Firni and Mango Ice Cream, each designed to showcase the flavour of ripe mangoes while drawing on traditional Indian recipes.

The Mango Rabri Lassi offers a rich and refreshing twist on the classic yoghurt-based drink, while the Mango Firni combines creamy rice pudding with the sweetness of the king of fruits.

The Mango Ice Cream rounds off the selection as a cooling dessert for the season. While you enjoy a plate of Aminia’s mutton biryani, don’t miss the mango desserts.

The menu will be available till August at all branches of Aminia across the city. It is also available in the new outlets in Dubai and the UAE.

— My Kolkata Web Desk