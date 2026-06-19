visit

The Yellow Turtle’s new menu is a culinary journey across Asia

The restaurant’s latest offerings draw inspiration from street food cultures and regional flavours from across the continent

The Yellow Turtle has introduced a pan-Asian gourmet menu at its Golpark and Baguiati outlets, offering diners a taste of Asia through new dishes and beverages.

Inspired by the food cultures of Thailand, China, Japan, Indonesia and Taiwan, the menu combines regional influences with contemporary presentation. Among the standout dishes is the Charcoal Cheese Dimsum in Thai Green Curry, which pairs charcoal-infused dim sums with a fragrant coconut-based curry. The Kushiyaki Grills Selection, available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants, brings the flavours of Tokyo’s robata grills to the table.

Other highlights include the Indonesian-style Nasi Goreng served with chicken yakitori and prawn crackers, street-style baos with a range of fillings, Sesame Prawn Dumplings and Halong Bay’s Slow Simmered Bhetki, a dish that blends Bengali fish traditions with Asian cooking techniques. The restaurant has also expanded its beverage menu with offerings such as Jelly Coffee, tropical Bandung and a range of speciality iced teas.

— My Kolkata Web Desk