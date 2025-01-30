attend

Roast, brew and sip: Craft Coffee Festival is any coffee lover’s dream

This two-day celebration will feature interactive workshops, expert-led sessions and special offers on coffee too

Image courtesy: @craftcoffeeindia/Instagram Coffee Festival by Craft Coffee FD Block

If you are a coffee lover, get the ultimate caffeine kick at Craft Coffee at the Coffee Festival. The coffee brand is hosting a two-day event, where one can attend interactive workshops and expert-led sessions. Roast your own coffee with expert baristas and learn manual brewing techniques at two engaging workshops for each. Learn how to brew your own coffee using various manual methods, enhancing the understanding of flavour extraction and brewing precision. You can take home the freshly roasted batch, ground to your preference and taste the coffee you brew. Also, enjoy special offers on coffee. Throughout the festival, attendees can enjoy any coffee of their choice at just Rs 109. Date: February 1 and 2

Time: 8am to 10.30pm

Address: FD-368, FD Block, Sector 3, Bidhannagar, Kolkata: 700064

— My Kolkata Web Desk

