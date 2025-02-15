5MM x PICO bring The Mad Roast — a unique coffee cocktail affair
A week-long pop-up bringing the best brews, bold cocktails and bar nibbles — all under one roof
Published 15.02.25, 11:14 AM
Image courtesy: 5MM, PICO, File Pictures
Five Mad Men, the popular gastroplaypub, has become a firm
favourite among the city’s sports lovers, thanks to its live sports screenings
and exquisite food and drinks. Meanwhile, PICO has earned a loyal following
among coffee lovers for its perfectly brewed cups. But what happens when these
two favourites join forces for a week-long pop-up? You get Mad Roast — and it’s
bound to be an experience to remember.
PICO brings its signature coffee creations, while 5MM keeps
the tipple flowing — all you need to do is book your reservations and head
over. From the Bourbon Macchiato and Espresso Nebula to the Orange Driver —
there’s something for everyone. And for those who appreciate a good classic,
the Old Monk Salutation pays tribute to India’s favourite dark rum. All
cocktails are priced at ₹595.
A selection of bar nibbles will be available, and for those
skipping the liquor, there’s a dedicated coffee menu too. So, clear your
calendar and make your way to 5MM for Mad Roast — this one’s surely going to be
epic!
More Details:
What: 5MM X PICO Mad Roast
When: February 17-23
Where: Five
Mad Men Sector V
Timings: 7:30pm onwards o Feb 17, 3:30pm onwards till
Feb 23
For Reservations: +919875394343
—My Kolkata Web Desk
