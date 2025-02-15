attend

5MM x PICO bring The Mad Roast — a unique coffee cocktail affair

A week-long pop-up bringing the best brews, bold cocktails and bar nibbles — all under one roof

Image courtesy: 5MM, PICO, File Pictures

Five Mad Men, the popular gastroplaypub, has become a firm favourite among the city’s sports lovers, thanks to its live sports screenings and exquisite food and drinks. Meanwhile, PICO has earned a loyal following among coffee lovers for its perfectly brewed cups. But what happens when these two favourites join forces for a week-long pop-up? You get Mad Roast — and it’s bound to be an experience to remember.

PICO brings its signature coffee creations, while 5MM keeps the tipple flowing — all you need to do is book your reservations and head over. From the Bourbon Macchiato and Espresso Nebula to the Orange Driver — there’s something for everyone. And for those who appreciate a good classic, the Old Monk Salutation pays tribute to India’s favourite dark rum. All cocktails are priced at ₹595.

A selection of bar nibbles will be available, and for those skipping the liquor, there’s a dedicated coffee menu too. So, clear your calendar and make your way to 5MM for Mad Roast — this one’s surely going to be epic!

More Details:

What: 5MM X PICO Mad Roast

When: February 17-23

Where: Five Mad Men Sector V

Timings: 7:30pm onwards o Feb 17, 3:30pm onwards till Feb 23

For Reservations: +919875394343

—My Kolkata Web Desk

