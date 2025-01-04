attend

Are you ready to meet the eminent historian William Dalrymple?

The celebrated author will be in Kolkata, in January, and we have the details

Noted historian William Dalrymple will be meeting and greeting bibliophiles in Kolkata. Sounds interesting and an event to not miss, right? The author of The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World will be at The Storyteller Bookstore on January 26, 2025 (Thursday) at 12 noon.

The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World is Dalrymple’s latest book. Published by Bloomsbury, the book has been described by the publisher on its website as: “William Dalrymple draws from a lifetime of scholarship to highlight India's oft-forgotten position as the heart of ancient Eurasia. For the first time, he gives a name to this spread of Indian ideas that transformed the world. From the largest Hindu temple in the world at Angkor Wat to the Buddhism of China, from the trade that helped fund the Roman Empire to the creation of the numerals we use today (including zero), India transformed the culture and technology of its ancient world – and our world today as we know it.”

RSVP on this contact number — 93310 51191

Venue: Storyteller Bookstore, 171 M Picnic Garden Road, VIP Bazar Metro Station, Kolkata

—- Pooja Mitra