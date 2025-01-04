Are you ready to meet the eminent historian William Dalrymple?
The celebrated author will be in Kolkata, in January, and we have the details
Published 04.01.25, 11:21 AM
Noted historian William Dalrymple will be meeting and greeting
bibliophiles in Kolkata. Sounds interesting and an event to not miss, right?
The author of The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World
will be at The Storyteller Bookstore on January 26, 2025 (Thursday) at 12
noon.
The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World is Dalrymple’s latest
book. Published by Bloomsbury, the book has been described by the publisher on
its website as: “William Dalrymple draws from a lifetime of scholarship to
highlight India's oft-forgotten position as the heart of ancient Eurasia. For
the first time, he gives a name to this spread of Indian ideas that transformed
the world. From the largest Hindu temple in the world at Angkor Wat to the
Buddhism of China, from the trade that helped fund the Roman Empire to the
creation of the numerals we use today (including zero), India transformed the
culture and technology of its ancient world – and our world today as we know
it.”
RSVP on this contact number — 93310 51191
Venue: Storyteller Bookstore, 171 M Picnic Garden Road, VIP Bazar Metro
Station, Kolkata
—- Pooja Mitra
