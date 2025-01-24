attend

Mark your calendar for a Mozart and Beethoven concert at Victoria Memorial

Alliance Française du Bengale and Victoria Memorial Hall will be hosting ‘Mozart & Beethoven: Famous Piano Concertos’

Image courtesy: @afdubengale/Instagram, @vmhkolkata/Instagram & file photograph

Get ready to be mesmerised at Kolkata’s majestic Durbar Hall at Victoria Memorial, as Alliance Française du Bengale and Victoria Memorial Hall bring you ‘Mozart & Beethoven: Famous Piano Concertos’. This concert, in collaboration with the Consulate General of France and the Consulate General of Italy in Kolkata, is a confluence of eras and nations. The Kolkata Sinfonietta Orchestra, led by Didier Talpain, will get together with virtuoso pianist Alessandro Commellato to pay tribute to Western classical music legends Mozart and Beethoven. If you are a Western classical music connoisseur, then this concert is a must visit! Register here to attend.

Date: January 27

Time: 6.15pm sharp (entry begins at 5.20pm; doors will close promptly at 6.10pm)

Venue: Durbar Hall, Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata

— Jaismita Alexander

