Mark your calendar for a Mozart and Beethoven concert at Victoria Memorial
Alliance Française du Bengale and Victoria Memorial Hall will be hosting ‘Mozart & Beethoven: Famous Piano Concertos’
Published 24.01.25, 11:04 AM
Image courtesy: @afdubengale/Instagram, @vmhkolkata/Instagram & file photograph
Get ready to be mesmerised at Kolkata’s majestic Durbar Hall
at Victoria Memorial, as Alliance Française du Bengale and Victoria Memorial
Hall bring you ‘Mozart & Beethoven: Famous Piano Concertos’. This concert,
in collaboration with the Consulate General of France and the Consulate General
of Italy in Kolkata, is a confluence of eras and nations. The Kolkata
Sinfonietta Orchestra, led by Didier Talpain, will get together with virtuoso
pianist Alessandro Commellato to pay tribute to Western classical music legends
Mozart and Beethoven. If you are a Western classical music connoisseur, then
this concert is a must visit! Register here
to attend.
Date: January 27
Time: 6.15pm sharp (entry begins at 5.20pm; doors
will close promptly at 6.10pm)
Venue: Durbar Hall, Victoria Memorial
Hall, Kolkata
— Jaismita Alexander
Also read: Diplomacy
to Debaussy: Meet Didier Talpain — French consul general in Kolkata, and
classical music conductor
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?