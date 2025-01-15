attend

Shop with the stars at The CCU Festival’s flea market, MRKT New Years Edition 2025

More than 20 homegrown brands will be showcased at the event, organised with My Kolkata as digital media partner

Image courtesy: Make Calcutta Relevant Again

The CCU Festival, one of the popular events in the city’s social calendar, is returning after a long hiatus with MRKT New Years Edition 2025, a unique flea market.

Organised by Make Calcutta Relevant Again, with My Kolkata as digital media partner, the flea market at Offbeat CCU will be the place to be this weekend, with more than 20 exciting homegrown brands like QuirkyBae, Maa Ki Rasoi and Busy Bee congregating at the space in Topsia.

Besides this, superstars Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar will be dropping by for a meet and greet to promote their upcoming film, Omorshongi. The glamour quotient won’t just be limited to this, with other celebrities including Abir Chatterjee, Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Saha featuring on the guest list. Shoppers can expect to be enthralled by some mesmerising live music, and a hilarious stand-up comedy show, while they shop for knick-knacks and more from homegrown small businesses.

With free entry for everyone, don’t forget to take your friends and family to Offbeat CCU on over the coming weekend, for a glimpse of some of Kolkata’s most promising brands!

What: MRKT New Years Edition 2025

When: Saturday - Sunday, January 18-19, 2025

Where: Offbeat CCU, Topsia

— Vedant Karia