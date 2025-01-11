attend

Let your kids cook up a storm at The Astor’s sandwich-making event

Ignite their love for cooking with a fun-filled session and delicious treats

Image courtesy: The Astor and Shutterstock

Are you looking for a fun way to teach your children some essential life skills? Your kitchen might just be the ideal place to start the process. Everyone should know how to whip up a meal, even if it’s as simple as making a sandwich. Worry not! This January 25, head straight to The Astor for an exciting sandwich-making event, where kids can have a gala time, while learning the basics of cooking.

You can watch as your little ones explore the joys of preparing their own meals — and who knows, this might ignite a passion for cooking in these tiny masterchefs. The event also includes high tea for the participants, with mocktails and shakes. Also, each child will receive a participation certificate. Don’t miss out on this two-hour session at The Astor on Shakespeare Sarani.

More Details:

What: Kids Culinary Activity, Fun Sandwich Making

When: January 25

Timings: 4pm-6pm

Where: The Astor

Pocket pinch: Rs 999 per head plus GST

For reservation: +919748347317, +918420242233

—Debrup Chaudhuri