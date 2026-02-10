attend

Kolkata set for a guided singles’ meet this March

Hosted at Olive Cafe and Bar, the event will host over 100 singles for ice-breakers and socialising

Image courtesy: Instagram/ @happyhour Kolkata Singles Fest

Have you just entered 2026 single and have no one to celebrate Valentine’s Day with, as all of your couple friends have ditched you? Well, you don’t have to worry anymore, as Offline by Happy Hour brings the Kolkata Singles Fest to Olive Café and Bar.

Designed as a guided social event, the fest is not positioned as speed dating or matchmaking, but as a space for organic conversations and community-building.

The event will bring together over 100 singles with a balanced gender ratio. The evening will begin with a hosted introduction, followed by ice-breakers and engagement activities led by the organising team. After the guided sessions, the floor will be open for free socialising, allowing participants to interact at their own pace.

A redeemable cover on food and beverages is included, and participants will receive a confirmation email after successful registration.

To book your tickets, tap on the link.

Tickets: Rs 500

Date: March 1

Venue: Olive Café and Bar, Shakespeare Sarani

Time: 5pm onwards