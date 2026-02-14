visit

A tribute to the legacy of the Bengali language through music and poetry

Titled ‘A Mori Bangla Bhasha’, the event is going to feature stalwarts like Kharaj Mukherjee, Srikanta Acharya, Bratati Bandyopadhyay, Ambarish Bhattacharya and Lopamudra Mitra

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, Bengali Web Solution is set to organise a special musical show on February 21 at Kala Mandir Auditorium, as a tribute to the legacy of the Bengali language through music and poetry.

Titled ‘A Mori Bangla Bhasha’, the event is going to feature stalwart artistes of Bengal, including Kharaj Mukherjee, Srikanta Acharya, Bratati Bandyopadhyay, Ambarish Bhattacharya and Lopamudra Mitra.

The event is curated by Baishakhi Chowdhury, the wife of the late eminent Bengali singer Pratik Chowdhury.

Music enthusiasts can look forward to a lively evening with popular performers taking the stage and celebrating the resonance and importance of the Bengali language.

Apart from popular Bengali artistes, the event will also have a special performance by the musical group Naiyor. The music arrangement of the event will be led by Joy Sarkar.

To book tickets for the event, click on this link.

Date: February 21

Venue: Kala Mandir Auditorium

Time: 5.30pm

— My Kolkata Web Desk