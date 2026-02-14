A tribute to the legacy of the Bengali language through music and poetry
On the occasion of
International Mother Language Day, Bengali Web Solution is set to organise a
special musical show on February 21 at Kala Mandir Auditorium, as a tribute to
the legacy of the Bengali language through music and poetry.
Titled ‘A Mori Bangla Bhasha’, the event is going to feature
stalwart artistes of Bengal, including Kharaj Mukherjee, Srikanta Acharya,
Bratati Bandyopadhyay, Ambarish Bhattacharya and Lopamudra Mitra.
The event is curated by Baishakhi Chowdhury, the wife of the late
eminent Bengali singer Pratik Chowdhury.
Music enthusiasts can look forward to a lively evening with
popular performers taking the stage and celebrating the resonance and
importance of the Bengali language.
Apart from popular Bengali artistes, the event will also have a
special performance by the musical group Naiyor. The music arrangement of the
event will be led by Joy Sarkar.
To book tickets for the event, click on this link.
Date: February 21
Venue: Kala Mandir Auditorium
Time: 5.30pm
