A Turkish menu arrives at Cove on Ho Chi Minh Sarani
From pide and adana skewers to kunafa, the Wednesday-only menu explores Turkish comfort food
Published 13.02.26, 04:28 PM
Cove on Ho Chi Minh Sarani has added a Turkish set menu to its
offerings, introducing a midweek dining format focussed on Middle Eastern
flavours and familiar comfort dishes. The menu is structured as a curated
experience rather than an open-ended à la carte selection.
The meal begins with options such as orzo lentil soup, followed by small
plates including spanakopita, baked potato with cheese and olives, Turkish eggs
with garlic yoghurt, and crispy kataifi prawns.
Main course selections include cheese vegetable pide, charcoal-grilled
chicken adana served with flatbread and dips, and mujadara, a lentil-and-rice
preparation topped with caramelised onions. Dessert features kunafa paired with
pistachio ice cream.
Set against Cove’s dim, cave-like interiors, the menu is designed as a
slower, midweek dinner option. The vegetarian set is priced at Rs 1,200 plus
GST and the non-vegetarian at Rs 1,400 plus GST.
Where: Flat No. 22, Ground Floor, Harrington Mansion, 8 Ho Chi Minh Sarani
When: Wednesdays, 5pm to midnight
Price: Rs 1,200 + GST (Veg); Rs 1,400 + GST (Non-veg)
Contact: 8961336693
— My Kolkata Web Desk
