A Turkish menu arrives at Cove on Ho Chi Minh Sarani

From pide and adana skewers to kunafa, the Wednesday-only menu explores Turkish comfort food

Cove on Ho Chi Minh Sarani has added a Turkish set menu to its offerings, introducing a midweek dining format focussed on Middle Eastern flavours and familiar comfort dishes. The menu is structured as a curated experience rather than an open-ended à la carte selection.

The meal begins with options such as orzo lentil soup, followed by small plates including spanakopita, baked potato with cheese and olives, Turkish eggs with garlic yoghurt, and crispy kataifi prawns.

Main course selections include cheese vegetable pide, charcoal-grilled chicken adana served with flatbread and dips, and mujadara, a lentil-and-rice preparation topped with caramelised onions. Dessert features kunafa paired with pistachio ice cream.

Set against Cove’s dim, cave-like interiors, the menu is designed as a slower, midweek dinner option. The vegetarian set is priced at Rs 1,200 plus GST and the non-vegetarian at Rs 1,400 plus GST.

Where: Flat No. 22, Ground Floor, Harrington Mansion, 8 Ho Chi Minh Sarani

When: Wednesdays, 5pm to midnight

Price: Rs 1,200 + GST (Veg); Rs 1,400 + GST (Non-veg)

Contact: 8961336693

