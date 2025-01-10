attend

Kolkata on Wheels gears up to host the first-ever Kolkata Auto Carnival

A weekend dedicated to all things cars — art, treasure hunts and more. Don’t miss out on the excitement

Image courtesy: Kolkata on Wheels

Kolkata, are you ready for a one-of-a-kind mega car exhibition like never before? Kolkata on Wheels presents the Kolkata Auto Carnival 2025, with The Telegraph Online My Kolkata as digital media partners.

The event will take place over two days at the Grand District Lodge, Park Street. Saturday, January 11, will feature a range of exciting activities, including cars on display, car-themed art and craft, a car quiz and discussions on various topics related to modern automobiles. On Sunday, January 12, look forward to a treasure trail and Car Adda, making it a weekend packed with fun for every car enthusiast.

Don’t miss this event, petrolheads! Be a part of Kolkata on Wheels to celebrate your love for automobiles and connect with like-minded people. With several brands showcasing their products, it’s also the perfect opportunity to pick up some must-have essentials for your vehicle. Come along and enjoy the beauty of automobiles this weekend.

More Details:

What: Kolkata Auto Carnival 2025

When: January 11 and 12

Where: Grand District Lodge, Park Street

Timings: 10 am to 8pm, both days

Entry: Free for all

—Debrup Chaudhuri