Kolkata on Wheels gears up to host the first-ever Kolkata Auto Carnival
A weekend dedicated to all things cars — art, treasure hunts and more. Don’t miss out on the excitement
Published 10.01.25, 11:18 AM
Image courtesy: Kolkata on Wheels
Kolkata, are you ready for a one-of-a-kind mega car
exhibition like never before? Kolkata on Wheels presents the Kolkata Auto
Carnival 2025, with The Telegraph Online My Kolkata as digital media
partners.
The event will take place over two days at the Grand
District Lodge, Park Street. Saturday, January 11, will feature a range of
exciting activities, including cars on display, car-themed art and craft, a car
quiz and discussions on various topics related to modern automobiles. On
Sunday, January 12, look forward to a treasure trail and Car Adda, making it a
weekend packed with fun for every car enthusiast.
Don’t miss this event, petrolheads! Be a part of Kolkata on
Wheels to celebrate your love for automobiles and connect with like-minded
people. With several brands showcasing their products, it’s also the perfect
opportunity to pick up some must-have essentials for your vehicle. Come along
and enjoy the beauty of automobiles this weekend.
More Details:
What: Kolkata Auto Carnival 2025
When: January 11 and 12
Where: Grand
District Lodge, Park Street
Timings: 10 am to 8pm, both days
Entry: Free for all
—Debrup Chaudhuri
