attend

Kolkata International Drum Festival to pay tribute to Zakir Hussain

Conceptualised by Subhen Chatterjee, the festival will see more than 10 artistes performing on stage

Image courtesy: @meghdutroychowdhury/Instagram and @kidfofficial/Instagram

Get ready for a musical extravaganza on March 9, as the Kolkata International Drum Festival returns with yet another celebration of beats, rhythms and musical magic. This time, over 10 Kolkata artistes will come together to pay a musical tribute to Zakir Hussain. Conceptualised by Grammy-nominated tabla player Subhen Chatterjee, the festival is curated by his son, Sambit C, director of the Kolkata International Drum Festival, in association with Make Calcutta Relevant Again and EventMas.

Season 2 will feature performances by artistes like A. Sivamani, Subhen Chatterjee and Karma, along with Shariq Tucker, a drummer from New York, USA. Study Group, featuring Jivraj Singh, Premjit Dutta, Debjit Mahalanobis, Kahini Panjabi and Rahul Vanamali, will also take the stage.

Tanmay Das from Fossils and Sandipan Parial from The Anupam Roy Band will join forces for a special drum duet. Padmashree Gokul Chandra Das Dhaaki will also be part of the event, along with percussionist Sanjay Mondol and his children.

Be there to witness this spectacular musical celebration — all on one stage. Get your tickets here.

Date: March 9

— My Kolkata Web Desk