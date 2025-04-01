Kolkata Centre for Creativity to celebrate Salil Chowdhury’s birth centenary
The four-day-long event will be attended by Gautam Ghosh, Srijato, Haimanti Shukla, among other noted names
Published 01.04.25, 01:28 PM
Kolkata is all set to celebrate the music legend Salil Chowdhury
The Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), a popular
cultural hub in the city, is all set to celebrate the heritage of music legend
Salil Chowdhury on his birth centenary year with exhibitions, audio visual
screenings and seminars. The four-day-long programme will be attended by
filmmaker Goutam Ghose, musician Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, author and poet
Srijato, singers Haimanti Shukla and Indrani Sen, among others. Academic Dr
Pabitra Sarkar will be the chief guest of the event and art and film critic
Samik Bandyopadhyay will be the guest of honour.
Salil Chowdhury was born on November 19, 1925, and
was not just a noted musician. but was also a poet, lyricist and author. He was
the recipient of the President’s gold medal in 1965 and the Sangeet Natak
Akademi Award among many accolades.
What: Remembering Salil
Chowdhury
Where: Kolkata Centre
for Creativity
When: April 2 to 5
