Kolkata Centre for Creativity to celebrate Salil Chowdhury’s birth centenary

The four-day-long event will be attended by Gautam Ghosh, Srijato, Haimanti Shukla, among other noted names

Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons Kolkata is all set to celebrate the music legend Salil Chowdhury

The Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), a popular cultural hub in the city, is all set to celebrate the heritage of music legend Salil Chowdhury on his birth centenary year with exhibitions, audio visual screenings and seminars. The four-day-long programme will be attended by filmmaker Goutam Ghose, musician Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, author and poet Srijato, singers Haimanti Shukla and Indrani Sen, among others. Academic Dr Pabitra Sarkar will be the chief guest of the event and art and film critic Samik Bandyopadhyay will be the guest of honour.

Salil Chowdhury was born on November 19, 1925, and was not just a noted musician. but was also a poet, lyricist and author. He was the recipient of the President’s gold medal in 1965 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award among many accolades.

What: Remembering Salil Chowdhury

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity

When: April 2 to 5

