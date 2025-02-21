Enjoy Tagore fusion with Isheeta Ganguly at Glenburn Penthouse
Glenburn Culture Club presents ‘What Women Want’, a musical celebration of womanhood, ahead of International Women’s Day
Published 21.02.25, 11:31 AM
Image courtesy: @glenburnpenthouse/Instagram
The Glenburn Culture Club is all set to present What
Women Want—a special evening of music celebrating womanhood ahead of
International Women’s Day. My Kolkata is the digital media partner for
the event, featuring writer-director and singer Isheeta Ganguly.
Imagine the women of Sex and the City meeting
Tagore’s heroines — over soulful fusion folk-pop, steaming Glenburn tea, and
the enchanting melodies of Isheeta Ganguly. She will also showcase her
acclaimed musical theatre production, Three Women. Author, PR expert,
and management consultant Rita Bhimani will be the guest of honour for the
evening. Will you be dropping by?
Date: February 23
Time: 5.30pm onwards
Pocket pinch: Rs 900 inclusive of GST
Address: Kanak
Towers, 7A, Russel St, Park Street area, Kolkata: 700071 RSVP: Sapphira +91 98302 57050
— My Kolkata Web Desk
