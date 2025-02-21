attend

Enjoy Tagore fusion with Isheeta Ganguly at Glenburn Penthouse

Glenburn Culture Club presents ‘What Women Want’, a musical celebration of womanhood, ahead of International Women’s Day

Image courtesy: @glenburnpenthouse/Instagram

The Glenburn Culture Club is all set to present What Women Want—a special evening of music celebrating womanhood ahead of International Women’s Day. My Kolkata is the digital media partner for the event, featuring writer-director and singer Isheeta Ganguly.

Imagine the women of Sex and the City meeting Tagore’s heroines — over soulful fusion folk-pop, steaming Glenburn tea, and the enchanting melodies of Isheeta Ganguly. She will also showcase her acclaimed musical theatre production, Three Women. Author, PR expert, and management consultant Rita Bhimani will be the guest of honour for the evening. Will you be dropping by?

Date: February 23

Time: 5.30pm onwards

Pocket pinch: Rs 900 inclusive of GST

Address: Kanak Towers, 7A, Russel St, Park Street area, Kolkata: 700071 RSVP: Sapphira +91 98302 57050

— My Kolkata Web Desk