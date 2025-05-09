KCC event promises a holistic celebration of Rabindra Jayanti
Tomar Porosh Ashe is a specially curated event by KCC, with an aim to interpret Tagore through art and culture
Published 09.05.25, 04:49 PM
To celebrate Tagore’s 164th birth anniversary, Kolkata Centre for Creativity, in Anandapur, is organising a special day filled with dance, art, culture and talks — ‘Tomar Porosh Ashe’.
The event will begin with an inaugural talk by Amit Dasgupta, who will present an insightful discussion on Tagore’s philosophical reflections followed by a play reading of an original script by Tagore. From discussions, the focus will shift to a dance performance by Darpani, bringing to life Sishu Bholanath, a book of poems by Tagore.
The evening session will feature poetry and music by actor Saswati Guhathakurta and singer Shreya Guhathakurta, with them presenting a seamless fusion of Rabindrasangeet and recitation. The final act in tribute to the Bard of Bengal will be a dance drama with performers from Sangeet Bhavan embodying the spirit of Visva-Bharati’s artistic and educational ethos.
Head over to KCC and join in on the celebrations.
What: Tomar Porosh Ashe: INTERPRETING TAGORE
Where: Kolkata Centre For Creativity
When: 10th May 2025
Timings: 10.30am onward
Entry: Open to All
—Debrup Chaudhuri
