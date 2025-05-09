attend

KCC event promises a holistic celebration of Rabindra Jayanti

Tomar Porosh Ashe is a specially curated event by KCC, with an aim to interpret Tagore through art and culture

Image courtesy: KCC

To celebrate Tagore’s 164th birth anniversary, Kolkata Centre for Creativity, in Anandapur, is organising a special day filled with dance, art, culture and talks — ‘Tomar Porosh Ashe’.

The event will begin with an inaugural talk by Amit Dasgupta, who will present an insightful discussion on Tagore’s philosophical reflections followed by a play reading of an original script by Tagore. From discussions, the focus will shift to a dance performance by Darpani, bringing to life Sishu Bholanath, a book of poems by Tagore.

The evening session will feature poetry and music by actor Saswati Guhathakurta and singer Shreya Guhathakurta, with them presenting a seamless fusion of Rabindrasangeet and recitation. The final act in tribute to the Bard of Bengal will be a dance drama with performers from Sangeet Bhavan embodying the spirit of Visva-Bharati’s artistic and educational ethos.

Head over to KCC and join in on the celebrations.

What: Tomar Porosh Ashe: INTERPRETING TAGORE

Where: Kolkata Centre For Creativity

When: 10th May 2025

Timings: 10.30am onward

Entry: Open to All

—Debrup Chaudhuri