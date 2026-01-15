A new non-alcoholic cocktail menu lands at Burma Burma
Five zero-proof drinks reinterpret Burmese ingredients through contemporary mixology
Burma Burma has
expanded its beverage repertoire with a new zero-proof cocktail menu that
focusses on flavour complexity rather than alcohol content. Available across
its outlets, the menu features five non-alcoholic drinks that draw directly
from Burmese culinary traditions, using herbs, fruits and spices commonly found
in the cuisine.
The menu features
options such as a zero-proof G&T with elderflower and yuzu bitters, the
Cane Glow, made with sugarcane and cranberry, and the Pandan Royale, which
balances heat with cooling coconut and pandan flavours. Other offerings include
the slow-burning Yangon Sunset and a tropical Burma Sour with jackfruit and
pineapple.
Priced at Rs 430
each, the drinks are positioned as an alternative for diners who enjoy the ritual
and craft of cocktails without alcohol, while still complementing Burma Burma’s
signature dishes.
What: Zero-Proof Cocktail Menu
Price: Rs 430 per drink
Average meal for two: Rs 1800 plus taxes
Address: Burma Burma, 18M, Ground Floor,
Stephen Court, Park Street, Kolkata: 700071
Timings:
Weekdays: 12.30pm –
4pm, 6.30pm – 10.30pm
Weekends: 12pm – 4pm,
6.30pm – 10.30pm
— My Kolkata Web Desk
