A new non-alcoholic cocktail menu lands at Burma Burma

Five zero-proof drinks reinterpret Burmese ingredients through contemporary mixology

Burma Burma has expanded its beverage repertoire with a new zero-proof cocktail menu that focusses on flavour complexity rather than alcohol content. Available across its outlets, the menu features five non-alcoholic drinks that draw directly from Burmese culinary traditions, using herbs, fruits and spices commonly found in the cuisine.

The menu features options such as a zero-proof G&T with elderflower and yuzu bitters, the Cane Glow, made with sugarcane and cranberry, and the Pandan Royale, which balances heat with cooling coconut and pandan flavours. Other offerings include the slow-burning Yangon Sunset and a tropical Burma Sour with jackfruit and pineapple.

Priced at Rs 430 each, the drinks are positioned as an alternative for diners who enjoy the ritual and craft of cocktails without alcohol, while still complementing Burma Burma’s signature dishes.

What: Zero-Proof Cocktail Menu

Price: Rs 430 per drink

Average meal for two: Rs 1800 plus taxes

Address: Burma Burma, 18M, Ground Floor, Stephen Court, Park Street, Kolkata: 700071

Timings:

Weekdays: 12.30pm – 4pm, 6.30pm – 10.30pm

Weekends: 12pm – 4pm, 6.30pm – 10.30pm

— My Kolkata Web Desk