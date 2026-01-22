visit

International Kolkata Book Fair 2026 begins with Argentina as theme country

The 49th edition of the iconic book fair returns with global literature, cultural exchanges and thousands of stalls

Image courtesy: Amit Datta

The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair begins today at the Boi Mela Prangan in Salt Lake, and will be on till February 3, 2026. One of the world’s largest book fairs, the event brings together publishers, writers and readers from across India and abroad. Argentina is the theme country this year, with a dedicated pavilion showcasing its literature, culture, and history through books, discussions, and performances.

The inaugural ceremony is scheduled for January 22 at 3.30pm at the SBI Auditorium of Boi Mela Prangan.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the fair.

Among the guests of honour are Germany’s Ambassador to India Mariano Agustín Caucino, Argentine author Gustavo Canzobre and Bengali writer Swapnamoy Chakraborty, along with delegates from Argentina and India.

Date: January 22 to February 3

Time: 12pm to 8pm

Venue: Boimela Prangan, Salt Lake

—- My Kolkata Web Desk