International Kolkata Book Fair 2026 begins with Argentina as theme country
The 49th edition of the iconic book fair returns with global literature, cultural exchanges and thousands of stalls
Published 22.01.26, 01:03 PM
Image courtesy: Amit Datta
The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair begins today at the Boi Mela
Prangan in Salt Lake, and will be on till February 3, 2026. One of the world’s
largest book fairs, the event brings together publishers, writers and readers
from across India and abroad. Argentina is the theme country this year, with a
dedicated pavilion showcasing its literature, culture, and history through
books, discussions, and performances.
The inaugural ceremony is scheduled for January 22 at 3.30pm at the SBI
Auditorium of Boi Mela Prangan.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the fair.
Among the guests of honour are Germany’s Ambassador to India Mariano Agustín
Caucino, Argentine author Gustavo Canzobre and Bengali writer Swapnamoy
Chakraborty, along with delegates from Argentina and India.
Date: January 22 to February 3
Time: 12pm to 8pm
Venue: Boimela Prangan, Salt Lake
—- My Kolkata Web Desk
