attend

Harsh Gujral to visit Kolkata for his show Harsh ‘O’ Ullas this February

The tour began on February 6 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and will also be held in major cities such as Gurugram, Asansol, Ahmedabad, and Goa

Image courtesy: Instagram A poster of Harsh 'O' Ullas

Kolkata, get ready to laugh your hearts out this February! Comedian Harsh Gujral is set to visit the city of joy to host his show Harsh ‘O’ Ullas on February 21 at the Dhono Dhanyo auditorium.

The comedian announced his upcoming show in Kolkata by sharing a schedule on Instagram. The show is conducted in association with Oriole Entertainment, and tickets are available on BookMyShow.

“New Standup Comedy Special Pesh Hai Dosto. Raw & Unfiltered. Adding more cities to this already filled Poster. Let’s meet in your city…please comment your city to add to the India Tour, and you want me to come and perform,” Harsh wrote on Instagram alongside the show schedule.

Harsh Gujral is an Indian stand-up comedian and YouTuber, widely recognised for his observational humour, relatable storytelling, and high-energy crowd work. He shot to fame with his popular show Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai.

To buy your tickets, click on this link.

Date: February 21

Venue: Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium

Time: 7.30pm

— My Kolkata Web Desk