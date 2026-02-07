Harsh Gujral to visit Kolkata for his show Harsh ‘O’ Ullas this February
The tour began on February 6 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and will also be held in major cities such as Gurugram, Asansol, Ahmedabad, and Goa
Published 07.02.26, 02:44 PM
A poster of Harsh 'O' Ullas
Image courtesy: Instagram
Kolkata, get ready to laugh your hearts out this February! Comedian
Harsh Gujral is set to visit the city of joy to host his show Harsh ‘O’ Ullas
on February 21 at the Dhono Dhanyo auditorium.
The comedian announced his upcoming show in Kolkata by sharing a
schedule on Instagram. The show is conducted in association with Oriole
Entertainment, and tickets are available on BookMyShow.
“New Standup Comedy Special Pesh Hai Dosto. Raw & Unfiltered. Adding
more cities to this already filled Poster. Let’s meet in your city…please
comment your city to add to the India Tour, and you want me to come and
perform,” Harsh wrote on Instagram alongside the show schedule.
Harsh Gujral is an Indian stand-up comedian and YouTuber, widely
recognised for his observational humour, relatable storytelling, and
high-energy crowd work. He shot to fame with his popular show Jo Bolta Hai
Wohi Hota Hai.
To buy your tickets, click on this link.
Date: February 21
Venue: Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium
Time: 7.30pm
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?