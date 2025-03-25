attend

See Amyt Datta perform ‘Me & My Guitar’ at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club

The guitar legend is presenting a deeply personal set on March 29

Image courtesy: @skinnymosjazzclub/Instagram

Head to Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club for a delightful evening with guitar maestro Amyt Datta. This weekend, the guitarist is going to present ‘Me & My Guitar’, a deeply personal set.

Expect to experience a romantic and immersive experience as the legend touches the heart with just his guitar. Datta is going to perform this set for the first time in Kolkata. The tickets are limited, so book yours in advance to not miss this musical evening. Book your seat here. Date: March 29Time: 8pmAddress: 91, Manohar Pukur Rd, Manoharpukur, Kalighat, Kolkata: 700029

— My Kolkata Web Desk







