Enjoy a weekend of food, fun and music at RuPay Zomaland

Plus, Raftaar, KR$NA, Talwiinder and Karma are ready to set the stage on fire at Aquatica

Image courtesy: @zomaland/Instagram

Enjoy the vibrant beats and flavours of RuPay Zomaland by Zomato as it returns for its fifth season in Kolkata this weekend. You can also savour exquisite gourmet dishes and join an exclusive cooking session with chef Vicky Ratnani. From rich, aromatic curries to delicious street food and decadent desserts, there’s plenty to tempt your taste buds, with over 45 restaurants and cloud kitchens taking part.

That’s not all — a fantastic lineup of entertainment awaits, featuring Raftaar, KR$NA, Talwiinder, Ravator and Karma. Comedy fans can also enjoy laugh-out-loud sets by Ravi Gupta and Anirban Dasgupta. And for indie music lovers, there are soulful performances by Taba Chake and Anoushka Maskey to look forward to. Excited?

Tickets: Available on the District app | On-ground at the box office from 1pm onwards

Date: March 1 and 2 Time: 3pm onwards Address: Aquatica, HF77+GXC, Jodthbhim, Newtown, Dhapa Manpur P, West Bengal- 700098

— Jaismita Alexander