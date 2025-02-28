Enjoy a weekend of food, fun and music at RuPay Zomaland
Plus, Raftaar, KR$NA, Talwiinder and Karma are ready to set the stage on fire at Aquatica
Published 28.02.25, 03:13 PM
Image courtesy: @zomaland/Instagram
Enjoy the vibrant beats and flavours of RuPay Zomaland by Zomato
as it returns for its fifth season in Kolkata this weekend. You can also savour
exquisite gourmet dishes and join an exclusive cooking session with chef Vicky
Ratnani. From rich, aromatic curries to delicious street food and decadent
desserts, there’s plenty to tempt your taste buds, with over 45 restaurants and
cloud kitchens taking part.
That’s not all — a fantastic lineup of entertainment awaits,
featuring Raftaar, KR$NA, Talwiinder, Ravator and Karma. Comedy fans can also
enjoy laugh-out-loud sets by Ravi Gupta and Anirban Dasgupta. And for indie
music lovers, there are soulful performances by Taba Chake and Anoushka Maskey
to look forward to. Excited?
Tickets: Available on
the District app
| On-ground at the box office from 1pm onwards
Date: March 1 and 2
Time: 3pm onwards
Address: Aquatica,
HF77+GXC, Jodthbhim, Newtown, Dhapa Manpur P, West Bengal- 700098
—
Jaismita Alexander
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?