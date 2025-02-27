attend

Experience the fusion of art and technology at this exhibition

Anirban Ghosh’s multimedia artworks take centre stage at Ganges Art Gallery from February 28 to March 27

Image courtesy: Ganges Arts

Have multimedia artworks ever excited you? Then here’s your chance to experience them firsthand. On February 28, the Ganges Art Gallery will showcase a unique multimedia exhibition featuring the work of Anirban Ghosh, a Delhi-based multidisciplinary artist. Ghosh is known for blending various creative disciplines, including editorial design, motion graphics, performance and digital art.

Curated by Soma Bhowmik, this exhibition highlights Ghosh’s distinctive approach to exploring diverse mediums and technologies, encouraging multiple forms of expression to converge in the creative process. The show will be inaugurated by filmmaker Indranil Roychowdhury, and you won’t want to miss it.

So, head over to Ganges Art Gallery to witness a diverse interpretation of art and creativity. The exhibition runs till March 27.

What: Inscribed Imaging

When: Friday, February 28

Where: Ganges Art Gallery

—My Kolkata Web Desk