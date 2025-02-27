Experience the fusion of art and technology at this exhibition
Anirban Ghosh’s multimedia artworks take centre stage at Ganges Art Gallery from February 28 to March 27
Published 27.02.25, 10:37 AM
Image courtesy: Ganges Arts
Have multimedia artworks ever excited you? Then here’s your
chance to experience them firsthand. On February 28, the Ganges Art Gallery
will showcase a unique multimedia exhibition featuring the work of Anirban
Ghosh, a Delhi-based multidisciplinary artist. Ghosh is known for blending
various creative disciplines, including editorial design, motion graphics,
performance and digital art.
Curated by Soma Bhowmik, this exhibition highlights Ghosh’s
distinctive approach to exploring diverse mediums and technologies, encouraging
multiple forms of expression to converge in the creative process. The show will
be inaugurated by filmmaker Indranil Roychowdhury, and you won’t want to miss
it.
So, head over to Ganges Art Gallery to witness a diverse
interpretation of art and creativity. The exhibition runs till March 27.
What: Inscribed Imaging
When: Friday, February 28
Where: Ganges
Art Gallery
—My Kolkata Web Desk
