Somersault x The Little Closet bring a fun-filled fest for kids
Shop, play and explore creative activities for kids and parents at this pop-up event
Published 04.03.25, 11:28 AM
The Spring Edit – A Curated Kids’ Fest at Somersault x The Little Closet
Image courtesy: @somersault.in/Instagram
From shopping and playtime to
hands-on activities, this weekend, join The Spring Edit by Somersault x The
Little Closet. This pop-up offers fun, fashion and play for both kids and
parents. You can explore exciting brands, engage in interactive activities and
enjoy a day filled with creativity and adventure.
Fashion brands like Ikara Kids, Cuddlie Buddie’s and Avokiddo
Designs will showcase their collections for kids and mums. The Learning Station
will also be there, displaying their hands-on activity tools. Check out Dye
Monkey’s vibrant hand-dyed bags and accessories — all crafted by kids
themselves.
While you are there, do treat yourself to baked goods and artisanal
delights from Crumble & Whisk, Crave Story, and The Mint Enfold. Meanwhile,
kids can have a blast at the play zone with Super Runio — an exclusive
attraction featuring dynamic balancing acts, obstacle courses, and interactive
games.
When it’s time to refuel, head to Poach Cafe for a delicious
selection of treats, including cheesy loaded nachos, hash brown sliders,
lemonade and fresh juices. So, what’s the plan?
Date: March 5
Time: 11am to 8pm
Address: 225C, AJC Bose Rd, Lower
Rawdon Street, 9th Floor, Sreepally, Ballygunge, Kolkata: 700020
— My
Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?