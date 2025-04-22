attend

Frighten your soul at Thailand’s Mutelu Supernatural Film Festival at Cinepolis

Experience spine-chilling Thai horror films on April 25-26 at Cinépolis, Acropolis Mall

Image courtesy: @thaikolkata/Instagram

Get ready for spine-chilling Thai horror films from April 25 to 26 at Cinépolis, Acropolis Mall, Kolkata, with Frightening the Soul: Thailand’s Mutelu Supernatural Film Festival in Kolkata. Organised by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Kolkata, this Thai Film Festival in the city celebrates the supernatural genre through the lens of “Mutelu” — a Thai concept that blends spiritual beliefs and mysticism deeply rooted in local culture.

The festival will feature three acclaimed films: The Undertaker, a comedy-horror merging Thai cultural beliefs with supernatural elements; Shutter, a cult classic known for redefining Southeast Asian ghost storytelling; and Home for Rent, a psychological horror exploring eerie domestic hauntings. A grand red-carpet opening on April 25 will include a special screening of Shutter, attended by dignitaries and cultural figures. On April 26, three public screenings will be held, offering horror fans free access to these thrilling films.

Date: April 25 and 26

Time: 6.30pm onwards

— Jaismita Alexander