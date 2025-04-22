Frighten your soul at Thailand’s Mutelu Supernatural Film Festival at Cinepolis
Experience spine-chilling Thai horror films on April 25-26 at Cinépolis, Acropolis Mall
Published 22.04.25, 12:45 PM
Image courtesy: @thaikolkata/Instagram
Get ready for spine-chilling
Thai horror films from April 25 to 26 at Cinépolis, Acropolis Mall, Kolkata,
with Frightening the Soul: Thailand’s Mutelu Supernatural Film Festival in
Kolkata. Organised by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Kolkata, this Thai
Film Festival in the city celebrates the supernatural genre through the lens of
“Mutelu” — a Thai concept that blends spiritual beliefs and mysticism deeply
rooted in local culture.
The festival will feature three acclaimed films: The Undertaker, a comedy-horror merging Thai cultural beliefs with supernatural
elements; Shutter, a cult classic known for redefining Southeast
Asian ghost storytelling; and Home
for Rent, a psychological horror
exploring eerie domestic hauntings. A grand red-carpet opening on April 25 will
include a special screening of Shutter, attended by dignitaries and cultural figures. On
April 26, three public screenings will be held, offering horror fans free
access to these thrilling films.
Date: April 25 and 26
Time: 6.30pm onwards
— Jaismita Alexander
