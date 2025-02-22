attend

Goa comes to Kolkata with ‘Viva Carnival’

Enjoy Goan music, food and festivity at Dalhousie Institute

Image courtesy: Goan Association of Bengal

Planning a trip to Goa for its food and culture but haven’t made it yet? No worries—Goa is coming to Kolkata! The Goan Association of Bengal and Dalhousie Institute present Viva Carnival, bringing the vibrant Goan spirit straight to Ballygunge.

A pre-Lent tradition in Goa, the carnival is all about fun, music, and food. For the first time, Kolkata will have its own version, with King Momo and Queen Mimi leading a lively parade to kick things off. There’ll be electrifying performances by popular Goan artistes Tammy and Roy, making their Kolkata debut. You can enjoy authentic Goan flavours with stalls serving sausages, Sorpotel, Pork Vindaloo, Chicken Cafreal, and the iconic seven-layered dessert, Bebinca — all made with ingredients flown in from Goa.

So, join the Goan community to celebrate their culture and cuisine at Viva Carnival. Tickets available at the venue. Dress up, bring your party spirit, and get ready to slay — Goan style!

What: Viva Carnival

When: Saturday, February 22

Where: Dalhousie Institute

Timings: 7pm onwards

Tickets: Members - Rs 300, Guests - Rs 500

Contact: Debra- +919830280080

—My Kolkata Web Desk