Goa comes to Kolkata with ‘Viva Carnival’
Enjoy Goan music, food and festivity at Dalhousie Institute
Published 22.02.25, 11:02 AM
Image courtesy: Goan Association of Bengal
Planning a trip to Goa for its food and culture but haven’t
made it yet? No worries—Goa is coming to Kolkata! The Goan Association of
Bengal and Dalhousie Institute present Viva Carnival, bringing the vibrant Goan
spirit straight to Ballygunge.
A pre-Lent tradition in Goa, the carnival is all about fun,
music, and food. For the first time, Kolkata will have its own version, with
King Momo and Queen Mimi leading a lively parade to kick things off. There’ll
be electrifying performances by popular Goan artistes Tammy and Roy, making
their Kolkata debut. You can enjoy authentic Goan flavours with stalls serving
sausages, Sorpotel, Pork Vindaloo, Chicken Cafreal, and the iconic
seven-layered dessert, Bebinca — all made with ingredients flown in from Goa.
So, join the Goan community to celebrate their culture and
cuisine at Viva Carnival. Tickets available at the venue. Dress up, bring your
party spirit, and get ready to slay — Goan style!
What: Viva Carnival
When: Saturday, February 22
Where: Dalhousie Institute
Timings: 7pm onwards
Tickets: Members - Rs 300, Guests - Rs 500
Contact: Debra- +919830280080
—My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?