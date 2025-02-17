Discover the legacy of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu at this special event
A series of lectures are also being held at the Asiatic Society’s Heritage Building in Kolkata
Published 17.02.25, 03:35 PM
The Asiatic Society Kolkata, in collaboration with The
Bhaktivedanta Research Center, is hosting an exhibition and lecture series —
Caitanya Mahāprabhu: Awakening Devotion, Transforming Society — till February
21.
This special event, starting today, will feature a lecture on the
Chaitanya Perspective by historian Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri, along with other
insightful talks. On Feb 18, Krishna Abhishek Ghosh, Dean of Faculty, Dharma
Studies at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, India, and Director of The Institute
for Vaishnava Studies, USA, will deliver a talk on The Mindful Leadership of
Sri Caitanya Mahaprabhu.
The fourth day will feature a special kirtan demonstration by
ISKCON, as well as a dance performance by Paramita Banerjee, a scholar and
junior fellow in Gaudiya Nritya.
If you want to deepen your understanding of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu,
this is an event you won’t want to miss.
Dates: Till February 21
Time: 2pm to 7pm
Address: 1 Parlotreet, Kolkata-16, Sir Willan Jones Bhavan (Heritage
Building), The Asiatic Society
—My Kolkata Web Desk
