Discover the legacy of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu at this special event

A series of lectures are also being held at the Asiatic Society’s Heritage Building in Kolkata

The Asiatic Society Kolkata, in collaboration with The Bhaktivedanta Research Center, is hosting an exhibition and lecture series — Caitanya Mahāprabhu: Awakening Devotion, Transforming Society — till February 21.

This special event, starting today, will feature a lecture on the Chaitanya Perspective by historian Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri, along with other insightful talks. On Feb 18, Krishna Abhishek Ghosh, Dean of Faculty, Dharma Studies at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, India, and Director of The Institute for Vaishnava Studies, USA, will deliver a talk on The Mindful Leadership of Sri Caitanya Mahaprabhu.

The fourth day will feature a special kirtan demonstration by ISKCON, as well as a dance performance by Paramita Banerjee, a scholar and junior fellow in Gaudiya Nritya.

If you want to deepen your understanding of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Dates: Till February 21

Time: 2pm to 7pm

Address: 1 Parlotreet, Kolkata-16, Sir Willan Jones Bhavan (Heritage Building), The Asiatic Society

—My Kolkata Web Desk