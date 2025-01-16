attend

Enjoy a five-course traditional lunch at Calcutta Parsee Club Food Fest

Feast on all-time Parsi favourites like ‘patra ni machhi’, ‘sali murghi’, ‘lagan nu custard’, and more

Image courtesy: @rukshana.kapadia/Instagram Parsi food festival menu, berry pulao and patra ni machhi

Think of Parsi food and dhansak is the first dish that comes to mind for many of us. But the cuisine has more to offer than that. From the steamed patra ni machhi to the sweet lagan nu custard, it is a treasure trove of food. This winter, enjoy a sumptuous and traditional Parsi meal at a sit-down lunch in the city.

The Calcutta Parsee Club is hosting a food festival, which will offer a five-course menu featuring some iconic Parsi dishes. The meal begins with a special carrot and dry fruit pickle called lagan nu achar served with Parsi-style papadams and rotli (rotis). Warm up with a vegetable stew and bite into chutney papeta pattice (potato chops with coriander chutney). Dig into patra ni machhi (bekti fish steamed in banana leaf) and sali murghi (a gravy-based chicken dish), and also try the gosht palao dar (rice cooked with mutton and vegetables served with dhansak). Finish the feast with three special desserts. Want to know what they are? Check out the full menu on the link below. Date: Sunday, January 19

Time: 1.30pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,500

Address: Calcutta Parsee Club, Mayo Rd, Maidan, Kolkata 700069

For details: Call 9831239616

— Jaismita Alexander

