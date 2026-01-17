attend

‘Echoes from Within’: Ruchita Choudhary’s solo exhibition opens at The Red Bari

A deeply personal collection of paintings invites Kolkatans to pause, feel and reflect

Kolkata’s creative weekend begins on an intimate note as The Red Bari opens its doors to ‘Echoes from Within’, the first solo exhibition by artist Ruchita Choudhary. The showcase brings together works drawn from a deeply personal space, presented publicly for the first time after living quietly in the artist’s studio.

Centred on women, the paintings explore inner emotional landscapes shaped by memory, observation and lived experience. The artist’s brush captures moments of quiet strength, tenderness, weariness and resilience, inviting viewers to sit with a feeling rather than search for a storyline. Each canvas offers a pause from the rush of everyday life, creating room for reflection and connection.

For The Red Bari, the exhibition reflects its founding vision of nurturing new voices and giving artists a platform to introduce fresh ideas to the city’s cultural conversation. This promises to be a thoughtful and evocative start to the weekend.

More Details

What: Echoes from Within, solo exhibition by Ruchita Choudhary

Where: The Red Bari, Kolkata

When: Till 21 January

Timings: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Open to the public

—My Kolkata Web Desk