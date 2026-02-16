eat

A festive Lunar New Year menu arrives at Yauatcha Kolkata

The limited-period menu marks the Year of the Fire Horse with special dishes and cocktails

Yauatcha Kolkata is marking the Chinese New Year with a limited-edition menu inspired by the Year of the Fire Horse. Available from February 1 to March 15, 2026, the seasonal offering brings together festive symbolism and the restaurant’s contemporary take on Chinese cuisine.

The menu begins with dim sum and small plates such as steamed leek and corn rolls, shrimp and carrot dumplings, crispy golden chicken rolls and kumquat-glazed butterfly prawns. Mains include steamed Indian salmon in black bean sauce, twice-cooked pork belly with tofu in Toban chilli, stir-fried lotus root with broccoli and beetroot fried rice with mock meat.

Desserts lean into citrus notes, featuring a Lucky Horse creation built around mandarin flavours and spicy mandarin macarons. A separate cocktail list includes themed drinks alongside zero-alcohol options.

Where: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue

When: February 1 to March 1

Price for two: Rs 3,750 plus taxes

Reservations: 09222222800

— My Kolkata Web Desk