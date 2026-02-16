A festive Lunar New Year menu arrives at Yauatcha Kolkata
The limited-period menu marks the Year of the Fire Horse with special dishes and cocktails
Published 16.02.26, 03:30 PM
Yauatcha Kolkata is
marking the Chinese New Year with a limited-edition menu inspired by the Year
of the Fire Horse. Available from February 1 to March 15, 2026, the seasonal
offering brings together festive symbolism and the restaurant’s contemporary
take on Chinese cuisine.
The menu begins with
dim sum and small plates such as steamed leek and corn rolls, shrimp and carrot
dumplings, crispy golden chicken rolls and kumquat-glazed butterfly prawns.
Mains include steamed Indian salmon in black bean sauce, twice-cooked pork
belly with tofu in Toban chilli, stir-fried lotus root with broccoli and
beetroot fried rice with mock meat.
Desserts lean into
citrus notes, featuring a Lucky Horse creation built around mandarin flavours
and spicy mandarin macarons. A separate cocktail list includes themed drinks
alongside zero-alcohol options.
Where: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali
Avenue
When: February 1 to March 1
Price for two: Rs 3,750 plus taxes
Reservations: 09222222800
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Desk
