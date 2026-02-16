visit

Get set for a four-day multidisciplinary arts festival at Nandan

The festival will take place from February 26 to March 1

Image courtesy: Sourced by the correspondent Representational image

A four-day multidisciplinary arts festival, KIFALC–Yapanchitra Festival 2026, is set to take place from February 26 to March 1 in Kolkata.

Organised by the Yapanchitra Foundation and the Kolkata International Foundation for Arts, Literature and Culture (KIFALC), the festival will take place at KIFALC Centre, Sisir Mancha, Gaganendra Pradarshanshala, and Nandan 3.

A major attraction of the festival will be the Annual Art Workshop, which will feature participation by eminent artists like Samir Aich and Sanatan Dinda. Additionally, the programme will feature literary discussions, poetry recitals, theatre performances, film screenings, interactive workshops, tribal dance, and live music.

The festival will officially begin with an inauguration ceremony, which will be held at the KIFALC Centre on February 26. The opening ceremony will be attended by personalities including Jawhar Sircar, Santanu Bose, and Pradeep Khemka. Another highlight of the festival is the KIFALC– Yapanchitra awards ceremony, which will honour those projects that have made outstanding contributions to the fields of arts and culture.

The event will also be attended by several national and international literary figures like Marta Eloy, Ahmad Al Shahawy, Sara Hamid Hawass, Desmond Kharmawphlang, Kanji Patel, Jayant Kaikini, and Gagan Gill.

Entry to the festival will be free for all.

Dates: February 26 to March 1

Venues: KIFALC Centre, Sisir Mancha, Gaganendra Pradarshanshala, and Nandan 3

Time: 12pm to 8pm

— My Kolkata Web Desk