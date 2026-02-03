visit

Murshidabad Heritage Festival 2026 brings Bengal’s royal past alive

A three-day celebration of history, culture and cuisine along the Ganga

Murshidabad is preparing to open its doors to a world of timeless elegance as it hosts the Murshidabad Heritage Festival from February 6 to 8.

The city transforms into a living museum with heritage walks, palace tours, music evenings and riverfront experiences that highlight its storied past. Visitors can explore landmarks including Hazarduari Palace, Katra Mosque, Nashipur Rajbari and the merchant mansions of Azimganj and Jiaganj.

The festival pays special attention to Sheherwali cuisine and the famed silk traditions of Tantipara, where master weavers continue to craft Murshidabad’s celebrated textiles. Curated cultural performances, film screenings and Ganga-side rituals add to the atmosphere, making the event an evocative journey through one of Bengal’s grandest chapters.

What: Murshidabad Heritage Festival 2026

When: February 6 to 8, 2026

Where: Murshidabad, West Bengal

Contact: 7596032134

—My Kolkata Web Desk