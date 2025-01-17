Get your groove on this Friday night with Blot! at Park Street SOCIAL
The evening by SOCIAL X Offline will feature Blot!’s deep emotive electronic music live with Arcane and Jeryken joining in
Published 17.01.25, 10:51 AM
Image courtesy: @parkstreetsocial/Instagram
After a tough work week, a party on Friday night is sometimes exactly
what you need to recharge and unload the stress. If you are looking to get your
party mode on tonight, we have the deets on the hottest party in town!
Fans of electronic mosaic and those looking to groove the night away,
musician Blot! will be at Park Street, bringing the house down at SOCIAL. Known
for his sensational electronic beats and immersive live sets, he is sure to
ignite the dance floor and keep you on your feet all night!
All the head banging starts at 9pm tonight with Arcane and Jeryken
joining in to set up an electrifying atmosphere at Park Street SOCIAL. Of
course, there will be SOCIAL’s signature cocktails and nibbles to fuel you
through the evening. Get your tickets now so you don’t get FOMO when your
friends have an amazing night of letting loose.
What: SOCIAL x Offline presents Blot!
When: Friday, January 17, 9pm onwards
Where: Park Street SOCIAL
Tickets: Click here to book
Pocket pinch: Rs 500 cover charge per head on entry; food and drinks
additional
—Debrup Chaudhuri
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?