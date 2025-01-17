attend

Get your groove on this Friday night with Blot! at Park Street SOCIAL

The evening by SOCIAL X Offline will feature Blot!’s deep emotive electronic music live with Arcane and Jeryken joining in

Image courtesy: @parkstreetsocial/Instagram

After a tough work week, a party on Friday night is sometimes exactly what you need to recharge and unload the stress. If you are looking to get your party mode on tonight, we have the deets on the hottest party in town!

Fans of electronic mosaic and those looking to groove the night away, musician Blot! will be at Park Street, bringing the house down at SOCIAL. Known for his sensational electronic beats and immersive live sets, he is sure to ignite the dance floor and keep you on your feet all night!

All the head banging starts at 9pm tonight with Arcane and Jeryken joining in to set up an electrifying atmosphere at Park Street SOCIAL. Of course, there will be SOCIAL’s signature cocktails and nibbles to fuel you through the evening. Get your tickets now so you don’t get FOMO when your friends have an amazing night of letting loose.

What: SOCIAL x Offline presents Blot!

When: Friday, January 17, 9pm onwards

Where: Park Street SOCIAL

Tickets: Click here to book

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 cover charge per head on entry; food and drinks additional

—Debrup Chaudhuri