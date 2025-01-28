attend

Celebrate 211 years of the Indian Museum with a special concert

Titled ‘Resonating Rhythms’, the musical performance will feature Grammy jury Prodyut Mukherjee

Image courtesy: @indianmuseumkol/Instagram Resonating Rhythms performance at Indian Museum Kolkata

The Indian Museum is not only a heritage architecture but also the pride of Kolkata. Founded in 1814, it is the largest museum not only in the Indian subcontinent but also in the Asia-Pacific region. The museum is turning 211 in 2025, and to mark the occasion, the museum has a musical event coming up that you have to add to your calendar. Titled Resonating Rhythms, the Indian Museum and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has organised a musical recital by Grammy jury and GIMA award winner maestro Prodyut Mukherjee. The performance is a tribute to the table maestro Zakir Hussain.

Date: February 2, 2025

Time: 5 pm onwards

Place: Asutosh Birth Centenary Auditorium

— Pooja Mitra

